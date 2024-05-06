RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man held for making 'death threat' calls to Noida businessman
May 06, 2024  21:44
A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a renowned businessman and president of an entrepreneurs association here, the police said on Monday. 

Accused Manohar Lal Sharma admitted that he made the prank call identifying himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang because he suspected his wife was in touch with the businessman, they said. 

According to the police, a complaint was received on May 4 at the Phase 1 police station regarding a threat call made to Vipin Malhan, the president of Noida Entrepreneurs Association. 

"Our NEA office landline phone received repeated calls from a number between 2 pm and 2.15 pm from an unknown person who claimed to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang," NEA general secretary VK Seth said in the complaint. 

"He (the unidentified caller) used abusive language while threatening to kill NEA president Vipin Kumar Malhan and NEA staff," Seth stated. 

An FIR was lodged in the case under sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (anonymous criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). -- PTI
