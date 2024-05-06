RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS polls phase 3: Where is Modi voting tomorrow?
May 06, 2024  17:09
PM Modi votes in 2019
PM Modi votes in 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday. Preparations for polling arrangements are underway at the school which has been designated as a polling booth. 

 Earlier, a 'Run for Vote' marathon was organised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday morning to create awareness among youth to cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

 The marathon was organised as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive to promote the importance of 100 per cent voting. Joint CEO, SVEEP, Ashok B Patel said, "Today, 'Run for Vote' marathon was organised to create awareness among youth to cast their votes on May 7 for the Lok Sabha Elections." 

 The Election Commission is running a voting awareness campaign to encourage people to vote more in this Lok Sabha election. BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls swept all 26 seats on offer. 

 The Congress is in alliance with the AAP in Gujarat where it will contest from 24 seats while the AAP will contest in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies. 

 Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat is set to take place in the third phase of the ongoing general elections on May 7. 

 The third phase will include constituencies from Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.
