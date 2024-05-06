RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Last rites of IAF corporal martyred in J-K held with full military honours in MP
May 06, 2024  20:16
Officials making preparations to receive body of IAF jawan in Chindwara/ANI on X
A huge crowd on Monday bid final farewell to Indian Air Force corporal Vikky Pahade, who was martyred in a terror attack in Jammu-Kashmir on May 4, in his hometown Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. 

Pahade, among five personnel who were injured when terrorists attacked an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Pooch district on Saturday evening, succumbed to his injuries in a military hospital. 

His body arrived at Chhindwara airstrip in a helicopter. 

The late rites were carried out with full military honours after a ceremonial guard of honour. 

His 5-year-old son Hardik lighted the pyre in the presence of the martyr's three sisters as well as senior IAF and district officials. 

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav changed his poll campaign programme and reached Chhindwara in the morning to pay tribute. 

"The country is proud of its defence forces. This loss is irreparable. The state government will take care of the martyr's family. In his honour, a proposal regarding naming of 'Smriti Dwar' and ward will be approved," the CM told reporters. 

Since the Lok Sabha model code of conduct is in force, the state government will send for approval a proposal to the Election Commission so that assistance of Rs 1 crore can be given to the martyr's family, he added. -- PTI
