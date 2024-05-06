RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Kasab didn't kill Karkare' remark: BJP seeks action
May 06, 2024  09:43
Cong leader Vijay Wadettiwar
Cong leader Vijay Wadettiwar
The Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the Election Commission of India seeking action against the Congress and its leader Vijay Wadettiwar for allegedly peddling lies and defaming the saffron party's Mumbai North Central nominee and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam.
        
Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, purportedly called Nikam an "anti-national" and accused him of hiding the information that then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by terrorist Ajmal Kasab's bullet during the 26/11 terror attack, but fell to a bullet of a policeman affiliated to the RSS.

His allegations were based on the book 'Who Killed Karkare' written by retired police officer SM Mushriff.

"As a responsible leader, the opposition leader should desist from making such comments that can help the enemy nation," Nikam said on Sunday.

Terming Wadettiwar's statements as "false and not based on facts", Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar claimed they were aimed at defaming Nikam and inciting emotions.

"We have written to the Election Commission of India seeking action against Wadettiwar who is a star campaigner (of Congress) and also against the Congress party for peddling lies," he added.

Shelar said Kasab was sentenced to death for killing innocent people after following the due process of law.

Kasab was the lone terrorist who was captured alive by Mumbai police during the 26/11 terror attack by Pakistani terrorists in which at least 166 people were killed and several others were injured. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?
Isn't Kriti Simply Flawless?

The 'love' of Pulkit Samrat's world, Kriti Kharbanda will floor you with her beautiful wardrobe.

Another Record For Dhoni
Another Record For Dhoni

M S Dhoni is the first player to take 150 catches in IPL history.

6 Natural Ways to Keep Your Body Cool
6 Natural Ways to Keep Your Body Cool

Wearing white and lighter colours will prevent heat retention, thus reducing the risk of heat exhaustion, suggests Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan.

Losing tosses doesn't matter, winning games does: Iyer
Losing tosses doesn't matter, winning games does: Iyer

Iyer lost his eighth toss in 11 games but that did not a have bearing on the team's performance as KKR amassed 235 for six after being put in to bat by Lucknow Super Giants.

Misa Bharti Opens Poll Office In Cowshed
Misa Bharti Opens Poll Office In Cowshed

Misa Bharti's election office in a khatal is meant to symbolise an emotional connect with her parents Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi's caste, the Yadavs, who are considered traditional RJD voters.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances