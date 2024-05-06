RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IPL clash at Arun Jaitley stadium: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory
May 06, 2024  23:49
File image
File image
The Delhi police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of an Indian Premier League match between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, officials said. 

There will be diversion and restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg in view of the TATA IPL 2024 match to be played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on May 7 at Arun Jaitley stadium, according to the advisory. 

The commuters are requested to avoid the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and the JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 pm to 11:30 pm on Tuesday, it said. 

The shuttle services will be provided for the spectators using the metro at the IT Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. 

Parking and ride facility is available from Mata Sundari Parking for gate number 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for gate number 9 to 15, the advisory said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Relay star wants to set an example for Indian athletes
Relay star wants to set an example for Indian athletes

'if my body is giving me company why should I stop the sport? Some foreign athletes run till 35 or 37. So I wanted to set an example for other athletes that age does not matter,' says MR Poovamma, Arjuna Awardee and the senior-most...

IPL PIX: SKY smashes ton as MI ease past SRH
IPL PIX: SKY smashes ton as MI ease past SRH

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten century as Mumbai Indians eased past Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Karnataka let Prajwal leave the country says Modi
Karnataka let Prajwal leave the country says Modi

Modi told Times Now that the responsibility to take action in the raging matter lay with the state government as it was a law and order issue, according to the transcript of the interview provided by the broadcaster.

The man behind Kuldeep's improved batting...
The man behind Kuldeep's improved batting...

In India's 4-1 triumph over England at home, Kuldeep contributed with not just the ball but also the bat. He scored 97 runs in six innings at an average of 19.40, with the best score of 30.

After Delhi, schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat mails
After Delhi, schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat mails

Polling in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on May 7.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances