Hamas accepts Egypt-Qatari ceasefire plan
May 06, 2024  22:32
File image
File image
Hamas has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal, media reports said on Monday night. 

More details awaited.
TOP STORIES

Karnataka let Prajwal leave the country says Modi
Karnataka let Prajwal leave the country says Modi

Modi told Times Now that the responsibility to take action in the raging matter lay with the state government as it was a law and order issue, according to the transcript of the interview provided by the broadcaster.

The man behind Kuldeep's improved batting...
The man behind Kuldeep's improved batting...

In India's 4-1 triumph over England at home, Kuldeep contributed with not just the ball but also the bat. He scored 97 runs in six innings at an average of 19.40, with the best score of 30.

After Delhi, schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat mails
After Delhi, schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat mails

Polling in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on May 7.

Warner opens up on bitter split from Sunrisers Hyderabad
Warner opens up on bitter split from Sunrisers Hyderabad

He not only won an IPL title for his side in 2016 as a skipper, but also won the 'Orange Cap' honour for most runs in a season thrice, in 2015, 2017 and 2019, the most by any batter in league history.

ED recovers Rs 34 cr from domestic help of J'khand minister's secretary
ED recovers Rs 34 cr from domestic help of J'khand minister's secretary

The premises are alleged to be of the domestic help of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal.

