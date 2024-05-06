RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Go to eye doctor: PC to BJP on Cong manifesto
May 06, 2024  12:37
Taking a swipe at the BJP for criticising the Congress manifesto, party leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that if the ruling party leaders read the words 'generation of wealth' as 'redistribution of wealth', they should either go back to middle school or consult an eye doctor. 

 Chidambaram, who headed the committee that drafted the Congress manifesto, said his party is committed to rapid growth and generation of wealth. "Congress' Manifesto makes the following statements and promises on wealth - ? industrial and business policies and regulations will be designed to facilitate the production of goods and services in larger volumes and higher values," the former finance minister said. 

 All laws and rules that inhibit free and fair trade will be reviewed and changed, he said. 

 "If the UPA had continued in office, the economy would have doubled again and stood at Rs 200 lakh crore in 2023-24," Chidambaram said. 

 The Congress is committed to rapid growth and generation of wealth, he said. 

 "We have set a target of doubling the GDP in the next 10 years," the Congress leader said. "If the BJP leaders read the words 'generation of wealth' as 'redistribution of wealth', they should either go back to middle school or consult an eye doctor," Chidambaram said, taking a dig at the BJP. 

 Last week, Chidambaram had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imagined a Congress manifesto written by one of his ghost speech writers and he should debate the real issues included in the document. Chidambaram's remarks come amid repeated attacks by the prime minister over Congress leader Sam Pitroda's 'inheritance tax' comments amid the row on the issue of 'wealth redistribution'. PTI
