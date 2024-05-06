Four juveniles stab man 50 times in Delhi





All four attackers have been apprehended, they said.





According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday at 6.45 pm.





The victim has been identified as Nazir alias Nanhe.





A video of the incident also surfaced on social media in which the four minors can be seen attacking Nazir as he pleaded with passersby for help.





The locals who witnessed the attack later gathered at the spot and informed the police.





The victim was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.





Nazir was stabbed around 50 times, they said.





Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a team from Jafrabad police station apprehended four juveniles in connection with the case on Monday.





"Nazir was previously involved in multiple cases of robbery and attempt to murder. The attackers have disclosed that they killed Nazir because two days ago, Nazir had threatened one of them," Tirkey said.





Another officer said the juveniles are being questioned further as police suspect them of committing the murder on the direction of someone as Nazir was a witness in his brother's murder case. -- PTI

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by four juveniles in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Monday.