Five DIGs made joint directors in CBI





The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of S Veeresh Prabhu, a 2005 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, presently working as the DIG, as joint director in the CBI for a tenure up to October 13, 2027, it said.





His batchmate Rajiv Ranjan (Sikkim cadre) has also been appointed as the joint director in the premier probe agency for a tenure up to May 30, 2026, the order said.





Three other IPS officers of the 2005 batch -- Sumedha Dwevedi (Himachal Pradesh cadre), Vijayendra Bidari (Tamil Nadu cadre) and Sharada Raut (Maharashtra cadre) --- have also been appointed as joint directors in the CBI, according to the order.

Five IPS officers working as deputy inspector general (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were on Monday appointed as joint directors, according to a personnel ministry order.