First look: The terrorists who attacked IAF vehicles
May 06, 2024  14:41
J-K police sketch
Security forces on Monday released sketches of two suspected terrorists, believed to be behind the attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicles, killing a soldier and injuring four others in Poonch district. 

The army has also declared a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on two terrorists.

Five IAF soldiers had sustained injuries in the attack. Later, one of them, identified as Corporal Vikky Pahade, succumbed to injuries in the army hospital in Udhampur.

 Officials said, that around 20 individuals have been detained by the police for questioning, while massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) continues in Danna Top, Shahstar, Sheindra and Sanai Top areas of Poonch.

Top officers of police and army, including GOC 16 Corps and ADGP Jammu, also visited the site and took stock of the security arrangements yesterday. 

A group of around three terrorists carried out the surprise attack on the IAF convoy near Shaistar Sanai in Surankote area on Saturday.

Officials said that anyone who will give any fruitful and reliable information about the whereabouts of these terrorists, leading to their arrest will be rewarded and their identity will be kept a secret.
