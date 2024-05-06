RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Farm loan waiver, MGNREGA pay Rs 400: Cong
May 06, 2024  16:39
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said loans of farmers will be waived and the daily allowance under the MGNREGA scheme will be raised from Rs 250 to Rs 400 soon after the party government is formed at the Centre post elections. 

 Addressing a campaign rally at Segaon under Khargone Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up his mind to alter the Constitution and eventually scrap it. "Soon after coming to power at the Centre, the Congress government will waive loans of farmers and raise the MGNREGA allowance from Rs 250 to Rs 400 per day," he said.

 Congress has fielded Porlal Kharte and Narendra Patel from Khargone (ST) and Khandwa Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively. "This election is being fought for saving the Constitution, reservations, and also the Jal, Jungle, and Jameen of tribal people, and public sector," Gandhi said.

 PM Modi wants to give all these things to 22-25 billionaires including Adani, he alleged. He said the INDI alliance government will deposit Rs 1 lakh into the accounts of poor women to make them lakhpatis. PTI
