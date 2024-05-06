RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED recovers Rs 20 cr cash from J'khand minister's aide's help
May 06, 2024  10:36
image
 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at multiple locations in Ranchi on Monday morning, uncovering over Rs 20 crore from the residence of a household help employed by Sanjiv Lal, the Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam. 

The counting of the recovered cash is still in process.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation related to the case involving Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, who was arrested in February 2023 in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of government schemes.

"The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in Ranchi, Jharkhand. A huge amount of cash was recovered from the household help of Sanjiv Lal, PS to Alamgir Alam, Rural Development Minister, Jharkhand. More than Rs 20 crores has been counted so far. Counting is still in process," ED officials said.

In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.ED arrested Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

This Is The New Blockbuster In India
This Is The New Blockbuster In India

While things remain bleak for Bollywood at the box office, Hollywood's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has brought quick relief to exhibitors and distributors.

Mountain of cash recovered in raid on Jh'khand minister's secy's aide
Mountain of cash recovered in raid on Jh'khand minister's secy's aide

The premises are alleged to be of the domestic help of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal.

181 VCs, academicians accuse Rahul of spreading falsehood
181 VCs, academicians accuse Rahul of spreading falsehood

The selection has been completely based on academic and administrative prowess and with a vision to take universities ahead, they said.

Nadikar Review: Tovino Thomas Aces
Nadikar Review: Tovino Thomas Aces

The film's focus lies in humanising a larger-than-life star and breaking down his celebrity, aimed at a simplistic takedown of the 'superstar' myth, observes Arjun Menon.

Varun Or Rana? Who Gets Your Vote?
Varun Or Rana? Who Gets Your Vote?

Young pacer Harshit Rana is enjoying a dream run with the ball in IPL 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances