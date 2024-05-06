Delhi LG orders NIA probe against Kejriwal





There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party.





In a letter to the Union Home secretary, the lt governor's secretariat said Saxena had received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received $16 million funding from extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.





"The electronic evidences adduced by the complainant requires investigation including forensic examination," Saxena has said.





The complaint is made against a chief minister and relates to political funding received from a banned terrorist organisation, the letter stated.





The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering granting Kejrwal interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.





The AAP chief is in Tihar jail. PTI

