Delhi LG orders NIA probe against Kejriwal

Delhi LG orders NIA probe against KejriwalMay 06, 2024 18:31
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal/File image
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said on Monday.
There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party.
In a letter to the Union Home secretary, the lt governor's secretariat said Saxena had received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received $16 million funding from extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.
"The electronic evidences adduced by the complainant requires investigation including forensic examination," Saxena has said.
The complaint is made against a chief minister and relates to political funding received from a banned terrorist organisation, the letter stated.
The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering granting Kejrwal interim bail in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
The AAP chief is in Tihar jail. PTI
TOP STORIES
LG recommends NIA probe against Kejriwal for funding from banned SFJ
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', Raj Niwas sources said on Monday.
Ashoka students back Gaza stir, urge VC to snap ties with Israeli varsity
The students claimed that Ashoka University, based in Haryana's Sonipat, has research partnerships with Tel Aviv University, ongoing faculty visits for teaching, student mobility (outbound and inbound), research collaboration, short-term...