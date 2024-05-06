RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi court denies bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha
May 06, 2024  12:55
image
A court in New Delhi on Monday dismissed the bail applications filed by BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases being probed by the CBI and ED in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. 

 Special Judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, dismissed the applications, saying the stage was not right to grant the relief. Kavitha is in judicial custody in both the cases lodged by the ED and the CBI. 

 The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case. The CBI arrested the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader from judicial custody. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kareena's Most Important Role
Kareena's Most Important Role

Bollywood stars had quite a busy weekend. Here's looking at what they did.

Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show
Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show

Scenes from the election campaign in New Delhi, Mainpuri, Bardhaman, Srinagar, Etah, Mumbai and Puri.

Woman throws son into crocodile-infested river after fight with husband
Woman throws son into crocodile-infested river after fight with husband

The couple often fought with each other over the condition of their elder son, who is speech-disabled since birth. They have another two-year-old son, they said.

April's service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
April's service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years

India's services sector growth eased slightly in April but growth of new business and output remained sharp and among the fastest in 14 years amid favourable economic conditions and strong demand, a monthly survey said on Monday. The...

The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know
The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know

'India mattered to him and he wanted to matter to India.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances