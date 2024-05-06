RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong ka hath kale dhan ke sath: BJP on J'khand raid
May 06, 2024  13:01
That's over Rs 20 crore recovered from the raid
That's over Rs 20 crore recovered from the raid
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo accused the Congress on Monday of complicity in black money operations after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered over Rs 20 crore from the household help of Sanjiv Lal, Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader, Alamgir Alam. 

 Deo called for immediate action from the Election Commission. He said that the large sum could be linked to attempts to influence the voting process in the ongoing elections. 

 "The Election Commission should take cognizance. The recovery of over Rs 25 crore during the elections suggests that this black money might have been intended to influence the voting process. Once again, this shows 'Congress Ka Hath Kale Dhan Ke Sath' (Congress's involvement with black money)," Deo said. Deo further called for the swift arrest and interrogation of Alamgir Alam to uncover the source and intent behind the seized funds.

 "The endless story of corruption in the Jharkhand government shows no signs of ending. Just a few days ago, Rs 300 crore in cash was recovered from the house and office of a Congress MP (Dheeraj Sahu). More than Rs 10 crore was recovered from the residence of the associates of Pankaj Mishra, a close associate of the Chief Minister. Now, from the house of the Personal Secretary of Minister, Alamgir Alam, more than Rs 25 crore has been recovered. Alamgir Alam should be taken into custody immediately, he should be strictly interrogated and the connection to this money should be investigated by ED," Deo said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kareena's Most Important Role
Kareena's Most Important Role

Bollywood stars had quite a busy weekend. Here's looking at what they did.

Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show
Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show

Scenes from the election campaign in New Delhi, Mainpuri, Bardhaman, Srinagar, Etah, Mumbai and Puri.

Woman throws son into crocodile-infested river after fight with husband
Woman throws son into crocodile-infested river after fight with husband

The couple often fought with each other over the condition of their elder son, who is speech-disabled since birth. They have another two-year-old son, they said.

April's service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years
April's service sector growth is among fastest in 14 years

India's services sector growth eased slightly in April but growth of new business and output remained sharp and among the fastest in 14 years amid favourable economic conditions and strong demand, a monthly survey said on Monday. The...

The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know
The Shashi Tharoor You Don't Know

'India mattered to him and he wanted to matter to India.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances