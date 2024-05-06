Coast Guard detains Iranian boat with 6 Indian crew

Coast Guard detains Iranian boat with 6 Indian crewMay 06, 2024 18:28
Coast Guard personnel detain Indian crew members of an Iranian fishing boat/Courtesy ICG on X
The Indian Coast Guard has detained an Iranian fishing vessel with six Indian crew off the coast of Kerala, the defence ministry said on Monday.
The vessel was detained on Sunday following a swift "sea-air" coordinated operation by the ICG, it said.
The ministry said the crew alleged that the "Iranian sponsor" of the vessel ill-treated and deprived them of basic living conditions and confiscated their passports.
Initial investigation revealed that the owner of the boat was an Iranian national who had contracted the Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, it said.
"The Indian Coast Guard detained an Iranian fishing vessel, with six Indian crew, west of Beypore off the coast of Kerala late on May 5. The swift sea-air coordinated operation involved the ships and aircraft of the ICG," the ministry said in a statement.
"After intercepting the boat, an ICG team boarded the vessel and thoroughly investigated it to check the involvement of any anti-national activity," it said. -- PTI
