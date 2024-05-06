RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP will even shift Maharashtra's Mantralaya to Gujarat, jibes Aaditya Thackeray
May 06, 2024  23:31
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray /File image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday slammed the BJP for investments shifting from Maharashtra to Gujarat and sarcastically said it would even shift Mantralaya (secretariat) from Mumbai to the neighbouring state after retaining power. 

Addressing a rally in Galle Borgaon here for his party's Aurangabad Lok Sabha candidate Chandrakant Khaire, he claimed he had no issue with Gujarat but was raising his voice since things which rightfully belong to Maharashtra were being taken there. 

"Our (Maharashtra's) investments are being shifted to Gujarat. If the BJP retains power, they will even shift Mantralaya to Gujarat," he said.

The BJP has changed from earlier times and was now a "feudal" outfit, he said and went to allege that after giving grand slogans like 'abki baar 400 paar' the party was "threatening sarpanchs for votes". 

"Earlier the Union government said it will give houses to everyone by 2022. Such promises that we called 'jumlas' (poll rhetoric) are being issued again as 'guarantees'," he claimed. -- PTI
