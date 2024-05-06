5-year-old girl critical after attack by 2 pet Rottweilers in TN





The girl, who is the daughter of a security guard, was playing in the park in Thousand Lights area on Sunday evening when the two Rottweilers pounced on her.





Hearing her screams, the girl's mother and a few passers-by rushed to the kid's rescue and freed her from the clutches of the 'dangerous' breed. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan, who visited the girl at the hospital, announced that the civic body would bear the cost of her treatment.





"Three people, including the owner of the two Rottweilers have been detained by the police for inquiry. The GCC would rein in the pet owners who have either not obtained licences from the corporation or sterilised the dogs," Radhakrishnan said.





The kid is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.





"Currently her condition is stable but she is undergoing great pain. Her scalp was ripped for 11 inches and she was bitten in the legs and other places," Radhakrishnan said. -- PTI

