5 medical students drown in sea off Kanniyakumari
May 06, 2024  20:59
File image
File image
Five students of a private medical college in Tiruchirappalli drowned in the sea off the coast of Kanniyakumari on Monday, the police said. 

Expressing grief, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the kin of the deceased and said necessary assistance would be provided to the bereaved families after getting the Election Commission's permission. 

A group of MBBS students doing their house surgeonship in the Tiruchirappalli college went to the Lemur Beach at Rajakkamangalam and a huge wave dragged several of them into the sea. 

"Two women and 3 men drowned," Kanniyakumari police superintendent E Sundaravathanam said. 

To a question, the police official said the students were told by local people to avoid going to the beach in view of official warnings of sudden 'swell waves.' -- PTI
