Six of family killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur
May 05, 2024  22:02
image
Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a vehicle in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, police said. 

The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge. 

The family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, police said. 

"Six members of a family were killed and two injured in the accident after an unidentified vehicle hit their car," sub-inspector at Bonli police station, Dharampal Singh, said. 

Those killed in the accident are Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam, police said. 

The injured, Sharma's children Manan and Deepali, have been hospitalised, they said. -- PTI
