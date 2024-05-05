RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Search op underway after Poonch terror attack
May 05, 2024  08:18
Security forces conduct search operation in Poonch on Sunday morning/ANI on X
Security forces conduct search operation in Poonch on Sunday morning/ANI on X
Security personnel on Sunday morning conducted a search operation following a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy a day before, in which one personnel was killed, officials said.  

According to the officials, the search operation was carried out to track the terrorists. 

Security forces have laid down nakas and checking is going on in the area.  

Additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali 
in Poonch on Saturday night.  

The incident, which took place at Sanai village, resulted in the injured personnel being promptly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where unfortunately, one of them passed away due to his injuries.  

Following the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated cordon and search operations in the vicinity, with support from the Army and the police, to track down the perpetrators.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Siraj Regains His Mojo
Siraj Regains His Mojo

With the IPL 2024 season heading towards its business end, and RCB finding themselves in a must-win situation, Player of the Match Mohammad Siraj put up a stellar show with the ball in front of home fans.

Faf Or Kohli? Whose Knock Was Better?
Faf Or Kohli? Whose Knock Was Better?

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis powered RCB to their best-ever Powerplay score in the IPL.

EPL PIX: Manchester City thump Wolves; Arsenal down Bouremouth
EPL PIX: Manchester City thump Wolves; Arsenal down Bouremouth

IMAGES from Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Real Madrid secure LaLiga title after Girona thrash Barca
Real Madrid secure LaLiga title after Girona thrash Barca

Ancelotti's second-string players proved they were up to the task as they secured three points for Real and kept them on course for the inevitable LaLiga title celebrations.

Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 25% rise in Q4 net profit
Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 25% rise in Q4 net profit

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 25 per cent growth in its March quarter net profit at Rs 5,302 crore, limited by a drop in the core income due to narrow interest margins. On a standalone basis, the city-headquartered lender's...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances