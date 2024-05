Search op underway after Poonch terror attack

According to the officials, the search operation was carried out to track the terrorists.





Security forces have laid down nakas and checking is going on in the area.





Additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali

in Poonch on Saturday night.





The incident, which took place at Sanai village, resulted in the injured personnel being promptly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where unfortunately, one of them passed away due to his injuries.





Following the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated cordon and search operations in the vicinity, with support from the Army and the police, to track down the perpetrators. -- ANI

