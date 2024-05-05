Nominations of 301 candidates found valid in Maha after scrutiny for 5th phase





After scrutiny, Dhule has 22 candidates, Dindori 15, Nashik 36, Palghar 13, Bhiwandi 36, Kalyan 30, Thane 25, Mumbai North 21, Mumbai North West 23, Mumbai North East 20, Mumbai North Central 28, Mumbai South Central 15 and Mumbai South 17.





Sunday is the last date of withdrawal of papers. -- PTI

Nominations of 301 candidates have been found valid after scrutiny in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra that will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, officials said on Saturday.