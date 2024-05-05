RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No need to capture PoK, its people....: Rajnath Singh
May 05, 2024  10:08
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
India will never give up its claim on Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir but it won't have to capture it with force because its people, on their own, would want to be part of India after seeing the development in Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said. 

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Singh asserted that the ground situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir and that a time will come when AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) will no longer be required in the Union Territory. 

The defence minister, however, said the matter is under the domain of the Union home ministry and it will take appropriate decisions. 

He said elections will also be held there definitely, but wouldn't give a timeline. 

"I think India will not have to do anything. The way the ground situation has changed in Jammu and Kashmir, the way the region is witnessing economic progress and the way peace has returned there, I think demands will emerge from people of PoK that they should merge with India," he said. 

"We will not have to use force to take PoK as people would say that we must be merged with India. Such demands are now coming," he said. 

The defence minister asserted that "PoK was, is, and will remain ours". 

Citing improvement in the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said assembly elections will be held there soon, but did not give a timeline. 

"The way the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir, I think a time will come when AFSPA will no longer be required there. It is my view and it is for the Home Ministry to decide on it," he said. -- PTI
