RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India's forex reserves decline for third consecutive week
May 05, 2024  09:36
image
India's foreign exchange reserves declined for the third week, after having risen for the seventh straight week to hit an all-time high of $648.562 billion.  

As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, the country's foreign exchange kitty declined by $2.412 billion to $637.922 billion in the April 26 week.  

India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, declined by $1.159 billion to $559.701 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed.  

Gold reserves during the week declined by $1.275 billion to $55.533 billion.  

India's foreign exchange reserves, which had reached an all-time high are sufficient to cover 11 months of projected imports, according to the monthly economic review report of the department of economic affairs under the ministry of finance, released recently.  

In the calendar year 2023, the RBI added about $58 billion to its foreign exchange kitty. 

In 2022, India's forex kitty slumped by $71 billion cumulatively. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat Titans struggling, but Gill 'adjusting well to captaincy'
Gujarat Titans struggling, but Gill 'adjusting well to captaincy'

Shubman Gill is having a tough initiation into Gujarat Titans captaincy, but senior batter David Miller backed him, saying the 24-year-old is increasingly "adjusting" to the role.

14-year-old Chhattisgarh girl axes brother to death over mobile phone use
14-year-old Chhattisgarh girl axes brother to death over mobile phone use

The teenager has been detained for the offence that took place at Amlidihkala village under Chhuikhadan police station limits on Friday.

Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in Madrid Open final
Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in Madrid Open final

World number one Iga Swiatek edged Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6 7,-6(7) in a gripping and gruelling Madrid Open final to win the title for the first time on Saturday in what was a repeat of last year's summit clash at the WTA 1000 claycourt...

Cong names new Puri candidate after ex-MP's daughter pulls out over funds
Cong names new Puri candidate after ex-MP's daughter pulls out over funds

Sucharita Mohanty, the daughter of former Congress MP Brajamohan Mohanty, in a mail to Venugopal on Friday claimed that her campaign was hit hard because the party denied her funding.

How ailing Siraj helped RCB demolish Gujarat Titans...
How ailing Siraj helped RCB demolish Gujarat Titans...

It was mind over matter for Mohammed Siraj, as he pushed his physically indisposed self to the limits to earn the 'Player of the Match' award in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL match in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances