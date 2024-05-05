RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong MLA joins BJP in MP; 3rd to cross over since LS polls announcement
May 05, 2024  14:28
Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Bina assembly seat, Nirmala Sapre, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state on Sunday.

She is the third MLA to switch over from the Congress to the BJP since the model code of conduct came into effect following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls in March.

Sapre joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a public rally at Rahatgarh in Sagar district. Later, talking to reporters, Sapre said she had made several promises to the people of her constituency but was not able to fulfil them.

The Congress is currently out of power, she pointed out and claimed the opposition party does not have any agenda of development.

"I joined the stream of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav," she said.

The Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha poll dates on March 16. 

On March 29, Kamlesh Shah, the MLA from Amarwara in Chhindwara district, quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

On April 30, MLA Ramniwas Rawat quit the grand old party and joined the BJP.   -- PTI
