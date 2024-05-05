Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said a Blue Corner notice has been issued and Interpol's help is being taken to bring National Democratic Alliance's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual harassment cases, back to India.





A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.





The minister said the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the sex scandal will decide on how to bring Prajwal back.





"Already Blue Corner notice has been issued. The Interpol will inform all the countries and locate him," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.





Appreciating the work of SIT, formed to probe the case, he said the team is doing its job and has acted as per law on the complaints it has received.





He recalled it has arrested the 'accused', apparently referring to Prajwal's father H D Revanna, who was apprehended in an abduction case.





Prajwal's father Revanna, a Janata Dal-Secular MLA, is also facing molestation and kidnapping charges, and has been arrested by the SIT on Saturday.





He was arrested by the sleuths of SIT on Saturday in the kidnapping case linked to sexual abuse allegations against his son Prajwal.





He was picked up soon after a court in Bengaluru rejected his anticipatory bail plea.





Explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old Prajwal, grandson of JD-S patriarch and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days, following which the state government constituted the SIT to probe the sexual abuse allegations against the MP. -- PTI