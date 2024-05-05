RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


At least 56 killed due to torrential rains in Brazil
May 05, 2024  08:31
A man is rescued after the floods in Canoas, Brazil, May 4, 2024/Renan Mattos/Reuters
At least 56 people were killed due to torrential rains, followed by floods and mudslides in Brazil, forcing thousands of people out of their homes, reported Al Jazeera citing the government.  

Rescue operations are underway as emergency responders race against time to locate survivors trapped amidst the debris of collapsed homes, bridges, and roads.  

The surge in water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul is straining dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre, the country's civil defence agency said, according to Al Jazeera.  

Governor Eduardo Leite declared a state of emergency as the region grapples with the aftermath of the catastrophic weather event.  

"We are dealing with the worst disaster in [our] history," Governor Leite lamented, acknowledging the grim reality that the death toll is expected to rise further as rescue efforts continue, as reported by Al Jazeera.  

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged full support to the affected region, assuring that "there will be no lack of human or material resources" to alleviate the suffering caused by the extreme weather conditions. -- ANI  
