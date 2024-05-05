RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ASI run over by sand mafia's tractor in MP, dies
May 05, 2024  11:57
image
An assistant sub-inspector was allegedly murdered by the sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Saturday night. 

The incident took place in Shahdol's Naudhiya when the ASI was ran over by the tractor after the police team reached the village to arrest an accused in connection with illegal sand mining. 

The driver of the tractor has been arrested, said police. 

Additional director general of police Sagar says, "ASI Mahendra Bagri and his team went to arrest the accused with a warrant, where the ASI was run over by a tractor. The driver of the tractor has been arrested and an inquiry is on. In the inquiry, it was revealed that the son of the owner of the tractor was also involved in it. He has also been arrested... An FIR has been registered under IPC section 302/34, 414, 379 and different acts of mining..." -- ANI
