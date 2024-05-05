RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ASI run over by sand mafia's tractor in MP, dies
May 05, 2024  11:57
image
An assistant sub-inspector was allegedly murdered by the sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Saturday night. 

The incident took place in Shahdol's Naudhiya when the ASI was ran over by the tractor after the police team reached the village to arrest an accused in connection with illegal sand mining. 

The driver of the tractor has been arrested, said police. 

Additional director general of police Sagar says, "ASI Mahendra Bagri and his team went to arrest the accused with a warrant, where the ASI was run over by a tractor. The driver of the tractor has been arrested and an inquiry is on. In the inquiry, it was revealed that the son of the owner of the tractor was also involved in it. He has also been arrested... An FIR has been registered under IPC section 302/34, 414, 379 and different acts of mining..." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India men's 4x400m team fails to finish in World Relays heats
India men's 4x400m team fails to finish in World Relays heats

"The men's 4x400m relay team had a good start. Muhammad Anas clocked 45.93 seconds in the first leg, but the second runner -- Rajesh Ramesh -- fell down due to cramps in leg muscles at the first bend," read a statement from the Athletics...

Heavy rains, flood leave 56 dead, thousands homeless in Brazil
Heavy rains, flood leave 56 dead, thousands homeless in Brazil

Governor Eduardo Leite declared a state of emergency as the region grapples with the aftermath of the catastrophic weather event.

Poonch attack: Operation to flush out terrorists enters second day
Poonch attack: Operation to flush out terrorists enters second day

They said a well-coordinated joint operation by the army and police is underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists.

Uddhav would have remained silent if....: Raj Thackeray
Uddhav would have remained silent if....: Raj Thackeray

Raj also justified his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the construction of the Ram Temple and abrogation of Article 370 among other reasons.

Gujarat Titans struggling, but Gill 'adjusting well to captaincy'
Gujarat Titans struggling, but Gill 'adjusting well to captaincy'

Shubman Gill is having a tough initiation into Gujarat Titans captaincy, but senior batter David Miller backed him, saying the 24-year-old is increasingly "adjusting" to the role.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances