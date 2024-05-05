RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Around 100 SP workers booked for 'vandalising' Maharan Pratap statue
May 05, 2024  18:07
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Around 90-100 unnamed Samajwadi Party workers have been booked in Mainpuri for allegedly vandalising a statue of Maharana Pratap and indulging in hooliganism, police said on Sunday.

According to residents, the incident took place Saturday after the road show of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was seeking votes for his wife Dimple Yadav, the party's candidate from Mainpuri.

Police took a suo motu cognisance of the incident and filed a case Saturday against 90-100 Samajwadi Party workers under charges of rioting, stoking religious hatred, disobeying orders of a public servant, and breach of peace, Kotwali Police Station SHO Fateh Bahadur Singh Bhadauria told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the alleged vandalisation.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, 'This kind of insulting and contemptuous behaviour of the Samajwadi Party leaders with the statue of national leader Maharana Pratap is highly condemnable. I condemn this act...' -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bengal Governor asks staff to ignore police summons
Bengal Governor asks staff to ignore police summons

The direction comes after Kolkata Police constituted an inquiry team to probe into the woman's allegation against the governor.

Rift among INDIA partners triggers 3-way contests across Bengal
Rift among INDIA partners triggers 3-way contests across Bengal

As the final five phases of polls draw closer, rift among Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners, Congress-Left combine and the Trinamool Congress, which are fighting separately has intensified, triggering a...

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

The ongoing fourth quarter earnings season, global factors and macroeconomic data would guide the trends in the equity markets this week, analysts said. Markets would also take cues from trading activity of foreign investors,...

Blow for CSK! Pathirana returns to SL with hamstring injury
Blow for CSK! Pathirana returns to SL with hamstring injury

Matheesha Pathirana returned to Sri Lanka to recover from a hamstring injury.

WFI furious as Bajrang handed provisional suspension
WFI furious as Bajrang handed provisional suspension

Bajrang Punia has been handed a provisional suspension for refusing to give his sample for dope test during the recent trials.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances