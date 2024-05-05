RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Maha; all onbard safe
May 05, 2024  10:23
Representational image
An Advance Light Helicopter of the Indian Army has made a "precautionary landing" at a farm in Maharashtra's Sangli district due to a technical issue in its engine, the police said. 

Three Army personnel -- two pilots and a technician -- were on board at the time of the incident on Saturday morning, they said, adding that there was no casualty. 

The helicopter, belonging to the Army Aviation Corps, was going from Nashik in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, a police official said on Saturday. 

It made the precautionary landing at around 9.50 am on Saturday at a farm near Erandoli village in Miraj tehsil of Sangli district due to some technical issue, he said. 

After a couple of hours, another chopper arrived with technical help. 

The issue was later fixed and both the choppers subsequently took off, the official said. -- PTI
