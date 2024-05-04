RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will Rahul apologise to Dalits: Malviya after police report on Vemula's death
May 04, 2024  10:59
BJP leader Amit Malviya/File image
BJP leader Amit Malviya/File image
Invoking the closure report filed by the Telangana police in the Rohith Vemula death case, absolving Union Minister Smriti Irani and three others; BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi politicised the incident for political gains.  

He also questioned if the Wayanad MP would apologise to Dalits after the closure report in the death of the research scholar at the University of Hyderabad.  

Taking to his official X handle, the BJP's IT Cell head shared a clip of Rahul purportedly speaking on the Rohit Vemula death case in the Lok Sabha.  

In the clip, Rahul is heard questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'silence' in the matter.  

"Rahul Gandhi used the floor of the House to politicise Rohith Vemula's death for his ugly politics. Now that Telangana Police, under a Congress government, has filed a closure report, stating that Vemula did not belong to the SC community and died by suicide, will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the Dalits? The Congress and so-called 'secular' parties have often used Dalits for their politics but have always failed to provide them justice. This is yet another instance," Malviya posted on X.  

Weighing in on the closure report, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok alleged that the Congress created a false narrative around the death of Vemula.  -- ANI
