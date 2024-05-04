RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vemula suicide: Family to challenge police's closure report
May 04, 2024  08:05
Rohith Vemula/File image
Rohith Vemula/File image
The family of University of Hyderabad student Rohith Vemula on Friday said it will legally contest the Telangana police's closure report in his 2016 suicide case. 

His brother Raja Vemula claimed the district collector has to decide on the family's SC status, prompting the police to say that they will conduct a further investigation. 

In its closure report on Rohith Vemula's death, the Telangana police claimed he was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered. 

Citing the doubts expressed by Rohith Vemula's family, Telangana director general of police Ravi Gupta said in a statement late on Friday that a petition will be filed in the court concerned, requesting the magistrate to permit further investigations. 

Raja Vemula told news channels that Telangana high court gave an option to file a 'protest petition' in the lower court. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nepal's Rs 100 note to feature new map with disputed Indian territories
Nepal's Rs 100 note to feature new map with disputed Indian territories

India maintains Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to it.

Cong social media team coordinator held for Amit Shah fake video
Cong social media team coordinator held for Amit Shah fake video

Arun Beereddy (37), a native of Telangana's Hyderabad, was arrested from Delhi. He handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on X, the official said.

IPL 2024: What is going wrong for MI? Here's what Hardik said...
IPL 2024: What is going wrong for MI? Here's what Hardik said...

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya seemed to be at a loss for words to explain the reasons for his team's disastrous showing in IPL 2024 so far.

IPL PIX: Clinical KKR outclass MI; inch closer to play-offs!
IPL PIX: Clinical KKR outclass MI; inch closer to play-offs!

Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed Mumbai Indians by 24 runs in the IPL 2024 match on Friday.

Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in Nijjar murder case: Media report
Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in Nijjar murder case: Media report

Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of Sikh activist Nijjar, CTV News quoted a senior government source as saying.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances