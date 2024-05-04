Vemula suicide: Family to challenge police's closure report





His brother Raja Vemula claimed the district collector has to decide on the family's SC status, prompting the police to say that they will conduct a further investigation.





In its closure report on Rohith Vemula's death, the Telangana police claimed he was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered.





Citing the doubts expressed by Rohith Vemula's family, Telangana director general of police Ravi Gupta said in a statement late on Friday that a petition will be filed in the court concerned, requesting the magistrate to permit further investigations.





Raja Vemula told news channels that Telangana high court gave an option to file a 'protest petition' in the lower court. -- PTI

The family of University of Hyderabad student Rohith Vemula on Friday said it will legally contest the Telangana police's closure report in his 2016 suicide case.