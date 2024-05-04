Tesla sues Indian firm for trademark breach; HC issues notice





The suit seeks an injunction and damages against the company.





Elon Musk's Tesla Inc suit stated that it is a multinational company that has been operating and recognized by the name 'TESLA', registered under the laws of Delaware, United States of America.





The suit further claimed that the plaintiff Tesla Inc. has obtained registrations for its trademarks in various jurisdictions around the world.





Plaintiff also claims to be in the business of innovative advanced battery technologies.





The total revenue for the year 2023 by the company is claimed to be USD 98.6 billion.





The presence of the plaintiff on the internet is through its website 'www.tesla.com' and various social media handles.





According to Tesla Inc, a cease-and-desist notice was sent on 18th April 2022 to defendants nos. 1, 2, and 3, to which a holding response was issued by counsel for defendant no.1 on 2nd May 2022, and a detailed response was received through counsel of defendant nos. 1 and 3 on 9th May 2022. Communications were thereafter exchanged in the months of August, September, November, and December 2022, and from January to March in the year of 2023.





Since the defendants continued to advertise and market their goods, the the present suit was filed. -- ANI

