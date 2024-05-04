Snake venom use: ED books YouTuber Elvish Yadav





The central agency has pressed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after taking cognisance of a FIR and charge sheet filed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh last month against him and other linked to him.





The alleged generation of proceeds of crime and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties is under the scanner of the ED.





Yadav and some others linked to the case will be questioned as part of the investigation, the sources said.





Yadav was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties that were allegedly hosted by him. -- PTI

