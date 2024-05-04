Rebel Uddhav Sena candidate files nomination in Nashik





Friday was the last day of filing nominations. Karanjkar was disgruntled after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fielded Parag Waje from the seat.





Thackeray had reportedly called him for sorting out the issue, but Karanjkar did not meet him.





The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has renominated sitting MP Hemant Godse. Nominations can be withdrawn till May 6. Nashik will go to polls on May 20. -- PTI

In a setback for Shiv Sena-UBT, its district chief Vijay Karanjkar on Friday filed nomination as an independent candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency in north Maharashtra.