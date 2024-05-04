RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Online radicalisation continues to pose significant challenge: India
May 04, 2024  11:55
Underlining that there can be no distinction between "good terrorism and bad terrorism", India has said online radicalisation continues to pose a significant challenge to global security.
 
Heading the Indian delegation at the recently-concluded 19th Interpol Conference of Heads of National Central Bureaux at France's Lyon, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood highlighted the challenges posed by the nexus between organised crime, terrorism and extremist ideologies.

Sood said online radicalisation poses a significant challenge to global security.

He unequivocally condemned all forms of terrorism and conveyed that there can be no distinction between "good terrorism, bad terrorism".
The event was attended by the national central bureaux of 136 countries, represented by senior police officials, according to a statement issued by the CBI.

The National Central Bureau (NCB) in each country is the nodal organisation responsible for coordination with Interpol. In India, the CBI is the designated NCB.

The aim of the event was to strengthen the operational cooperation among the NCBs of Interpol to combat transnational crimes.

"During the event, the Indian delegation held discussions with law-enforcement agencies from multiple countries for enhanced coordination on Interpol channels for a concerted action to combat organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, online radicalisation, cyber-enabled financial crimes and to prevent these crimes on a real-time basis," the statement said.

The three-member Indian delegation, during its discussions with a number of countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, emphasised the need for swift sharing of information through Interpol, expediting mutual legal-assistance referrals and extradition requests.

"Addressing the regional roundtable of the Asia Pacific region, India reiterated to contribute in regional capacity building and sharing India's policing best practices," the agency said. -- PTI
