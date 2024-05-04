RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No funding from Cong, Puri nominee returns ticket
May 04, 2024  12:27
Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty
Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty
Congress candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sucharita Mohanty has declined to contest the elections and returned the party ticket alleging lack of funding from the party.

Mohanty, daughter of former Congress MP Brajamohan Mohanty in a mail to AICC general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal on Friday claimed that her campaign in the Puri Lok Sabha constituency has been hit hard because the party has denied funding.

She alleged that AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar "categorically" asked her to fight from her own resources.

"I was a salaried professional journalist who entered electoral politics 10 years ago. I have given all I have into my campaign in Puri. I tried a public donation drive to support my campaign for progressive politics without much success so far. I also tried to cut down the projected campaign spending to the minimum," she mentioned.

As she was not able to raise funds on her own, the Congress leader had approached all senior leaders including the party's central leadership for funds for an impactful campaign in the Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

"It is clear that only fund crunch is holding us back from a winning campaign in Puri. I regret that without party funding, it won't be possible to carry out the campaign in Puri. I, therefore, return the party ticket for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency herewith," she said in her mail to the AICC.

However, Mohanty said she will remain a loyal Congress worker and her leader is Rahul Gandhi.

Sucharita has been fielded for the Puri LS seat against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and BJD candidate Arup Patnaik, a former Mumbai Police Commissioner. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Does Young India Care About Elections 2024?
Does Young India Care About Elections 2024?

Politics is not on the radar of 18 to 21-year-old Indians, reveals Rama Bijapurkar.

Did Venky Outshine SKY?
Did Venky Outshine SKY?

Don't forget Manish Pandey's gritty innings.

Consistency the key for Tanisha-Ashwini at Olympics
Consistency the key for Tanisha-Ashwini at Olympics

Young shuttler Tanisha Crasto believes she and doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa have the game to match the world's best.

'This Election Captures The Evolution Of India From 2014 To 2024'
'This Election Captures The Evolution Of India From 2014 To 2024'

'2019 was fought on delivery. But in 2024, you can see the before and after effects.'

Will no 'Impact player' rule impact scores in T20 WC?
Will no 'Impact player' rule impact scores in T20 WC?

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mitchell Starc believes not having the Indian Premier League's 'Impact player' rule will force captains to think more tactically when the T20 World Cup begins in the Americas next month.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances