Mumbai to witness high sea waves till Sunday night, BMC issues advisory
May 04, 2024  12:36
image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory cautioning people against entering the Arabian Sea amid warnings about high tide till Sunday night.    

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information (INCOIS), the sea will witness a "swell of surge waves" from 11.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday, the civic body said.
 
During this time, the height of the waves will rise by 0.5 to 1.5 metres, it said.

The BMC has also asked fishermen to exercise caution.

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarin has asked civic personnel to coordinate with the police, and security guards at beaches in the city have been directed to stop people from entering the waters. -- PTI 
