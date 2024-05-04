RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Injustice: Rahul's Wayanad opponent on Raebareli move
May 04, 2024  11:50
After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, his opponent in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, CPI candidate, Annie Raja, said that it is an "injustice to voters" of Wayanad.
 
Annie Raja said that it is about political morality and by not informing the Wayanad voters of his intention, Gandhi was being "unjust" to them.
 
"In a parliamentary democracy, an individual can contest from more than one seat so he is using that democratic right. Now his filing nomination from Raebareli is an injustice to the voters of Wayanad. It is unjust to the voters because he never mentioned even once that he intends to contest another seat simultaneously. It is about political morality," the CPI leader told ANI on Friday.
 
"It is important that you speak truth to the voters and then they will decide whom to vote for," she added.
 
She further said that Gandhi contesting from Raebareli and not from Amethi is not any "political issue" nor does it "make any difference in a democratic setup".
 
"This is a democratic setup and no constituency is permanent for any candidate. We are in this for five years and then the next election will be announced. So you can fight from anywhere," Annie Raja said.
 
"Also about him not fighting from Amethi and contesting from Raebareli, all this depends on the party and the individual. That's not any political issue. It does not make any difference in a democratic setup. Here he has done injustice to the voters of Wayanad by not telling them," she added.
 
The voting in Wayanad was held on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
