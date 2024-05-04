RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt lifts ban on onion exports; imposes minimum export price
May 04, 2024  12:12
image
The government on Saturday lifted the ban on onion exports but imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 550 per tonne.
   
The decision assumes significance as the commodity is politically sensitive and general elections are going on in the country.

"The export policy of onions is amended from prohibited to free subject to MEP of USD 550 per metric ton with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
 
Last night, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions.
 
In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Does Young India Care About Elections 2024?
Does Young India Care About Elections 2024?

Politics is not on the radar of 18 to 21-year-old Indians, reveals Rama Bijapurkar.

Did Venky Outshine SKY?
Did Venky Outshine SKY?

Don't forget Manish Pandey's gritty innings.

Consistency the key for Tanisha-Ashwini at Olympics
Consistency the key for Tanisha-Ashwini at Olympics

Young shuttler Tanisha Crasto believes she and doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa have the game to match the world's best.

'This Election Captures The Evolution Of India From 2014 To 2024'
'This Election Captures The Evolution Of India From 2014 To 2024'

'2019 was fought on delivery. But in 2024, you can see the before and after effects.'

Will no 'Impact player' rule impact scores in T20 WC?
Will no 'Impact player' rule impact scores in T20 WC?

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mitchell Starc believes not having the Indian Premier League's 'Impact player' rule will force captains to think more tactically when the T20 World Cup begins in the Americas next month.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances