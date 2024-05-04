RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fresh lookout notice issued against Revanna, his son
May 04, 2024  14:34
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said a lookout notice has been issued by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against Holenarasipur Janata Dal-Secular MLA H D Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse allegations along with son and MP Prajwal Revanna, with two FIRs registered against him.

He also said, Revanna, a former minister, who has been served a second notice (summons), has time till this evening to appear for questioning before the SIT probing the case.

"It (lookout notice) has been issued against him (Revanna) already. It was issued against both -- Revanna and Prajwal. Anticipating that Revanna may also plan to go abroad, it has been done," Parameshwara said.

While speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "Revanna has time till this evening to appear before SIT for inquiry. Second notice was given to him. In the meantime, in the Mysuru kidnap case he is said to have applied for a bail."

Responding to a question on an arrest being made in the Mysuru kidnap case, the minister said, "Such things keep happening...arrests will be happening, lookout notices have been issued, several other developments will be happening, many things may not come to the public domain."

A first case was registered against the father and son duo for alleged sexual harassment at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district on last Sunday, based on a complaint by a woman who worked in Revanna's house.

The second FIR was registered against Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman, who is also reportedly a victim of sexual abuse. -- PTI
