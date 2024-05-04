Ex-Delhi Cong chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.





Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the position of Delhi Congress president on April 28.





After joining BJP, Lovely said, "We have been given an opportunity to fight for the people of Delhi under the banner of the BJP and under the leadership of Prime Minister. I have full hope and there is no doubt about it that the BJP government is being formed in the country with an overwhelming majority. In the coming days, the flag of the BJP will fly in Delhi too."