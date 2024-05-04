RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-Delhi Cong chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP
May 04, 2024  16:32
Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the position of Delhi Congress president on April 28.

After joining BJP, Lovely said, "We have been given an opportunity to fight for the people of Delhi under the banner of the BJP and under the leadership of Prime Minister. I have full hope and there is no doubt about it that the BJP government is being formed in the country with an overwhelming majority. In the coming days, the flag of the BJP will fly in Delhi too."
Lovely hailed the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for giving him and his colleagues the opportunity to join the party when they felt lost.

