RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Child killed, 5 injured as fire breaks out in Maha house
May 04, 2024  10:02
File image
File image
A 3-year-old child was killed and five were injured after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday at Sharif Colony in the Kiradpura area of the city.

Forensic teams deployed by the police are investigating the case, he said.

There were seven adults and two to three children in the house. 

Prima facie, it looks like the fire started due to a cylinder blast, the official said.

While Sadaf Irfan Shaikh (3) died in the accident, Rizwan Khan (40), Rehan Shaikh (17), Adil Khan (10), Faizan Pathan (13) and Dishan Khan (9) sustained injuries, he said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in the city. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohith Vemula's kin to challenge police closure report on his suicide
Rohith Vemula's kin to challenge police closure report on his suicide

In its closure report on Rohith Vemula's death, the Telangana police claimed he was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered.

Who Are Political Ads Targeting?
Who Are Political Ads Targeting?

'It is the first-time voters and the agnostics who are often influenced by political advertising.' 'These swing voters tend to make a huge difference in the outcome of any election.'

Nijjar killing: Canadian police arrest 3 Indians; more arrests likely
Nijjar killing: Canadian police arrest 3 Indians; more arrests likely

Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of Sikh activist Nijjar, CTV News quoted a senior government source as saying.

Sanya, Up Close
Sanya, Up Close

Kriti's next script... Kajol in throwback mode... Rashmika sends out her heart...

Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede
Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede

Superstar Dhanush took some time off from his busy shooting schedule to catch the cricketing action.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances