Child killed, 5 injured as fire breaks out in Maha house





The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday at Sharif Colony in the Kiradpura area of the city.





Forensic teams deployed by the police are investigating the case, he said.





There were seven adults and two to three children in the house.





Prima facie, it looks like the fire started due to a cylinder blast, the official said.





While Sadaf Irfan Shaikh (3) died in the accident, Rizwan Khan (40), Rehan Shaikh (17), Adil Khan (10), Faizan Pathan (13) and Dishan Khan (9) sustained injuries, he said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in the city. -- PTI

