Cheetah from Kuno National Park strays into Rajasthan's Karauli, rescued
May 04, 2024  18:02
A cheetah strayed out of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and was spotted in a village in Rajasthan's Karauli on Saturday, a forest department official said. 
   
Karauli Wildlife Deputy Conservator of Forest Piyush Sharma said, "Information was received about a wild animal in Simara village. The animal was identified as a male cheetah."
 
The cheetah, from the Kuno National Park, reached the Simara village (around 50 kilometres) via Sheopur and Sabalgarh of Madhya Pradesh. Both these cities are adjacent to the Chambal river and Simara village of Karauli is also situated on the banks of Chambal, Sharma said. 
 
Upon receiving the information about the cheetah, a team of forest department officials of Rajasthan and an MP reached the spot and caught the animal, he said. 
 
However, this is not an isolated incident. Four months ago, a cheetah went missing from Kuno National Park in Sheopur and was found in the forest of Baran district adjacent to MP and Rajasthan. Acting on it, the Kuno's team reached Baran and tranquillised the cheetah to rescue it. -- PTI 
