RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI may issue 'Blue Corner Notice' against Prajwal: SIT
May 04, 2024  15:19
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday was informed by officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna that there is a possibility of the CBI issuing a "Blue Corner Notice", against the Hasssan MP.

Siddaramaiah held an "important meeting" with SIT officials, during which he instructed that immediate action be taken to arrest Prajwal Revanna.

"We will proceed for arrest with appropriate measures. There is a possibility of CBI issuing a Blue Corner Notice, which will speed up the investigation," the officials told the CM, according to a release from his office.

"They (SIT officials) have assured that they will arrest and get the accused back, as soon as they get the information from the airports," it said.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

The SIT is said to have sent a request to the CBI, the nodal body for Interpol matters in India, seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna, official sources said.

"Once CBI issues this notice, SIT hopes to get information about the whereabouts of Prajwal Revanna," they said.

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former PM H D Deve Gowda, was the BJP-JDS alliance's candidate from Hassan, which went to the polls on April 26.

Explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days, following which the state government constituted the SIT to probe the scandal. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Canada arrests 3 Indians in Nijjar's killing, says more people involved
Canada arrests 3 Indians in Nijjar's killing, says more people involved

Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of Sikh activist Nijjar, CTV News quoted a senior government source as saying.

Extend all possible support to Revanna's victims: Rahul writes to K'taka CM
Extend all possible support to Revanna's victims: Rahul writes to K'taka CM

In a veiled attack on Modi, Rahul said he has never come across a senior public representative who has constantly chosen silence in the face of untold violence against women.

'Mumbai Indians a very confused team; Hardik looks flattened'
'Mumbai Indians a very confused team; Hardik looks flattened'

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya looks drained, flattened, under pressure and Mumbai Indians appear like a confused unit under him, reckon former cricketers Aaron Finch and Greame Smith.

INDIA bloc PM will be...: Shashi Tharoor
INDIA bloc PM will be...: Shashi Tharoor

'The PM who is first among equals, who has to listen to others, take their point of view into account and who would have to be a good manager'

No funding from Cong, Puri LS candidate returns ticket
No funding from Cong, Puri LS candidate returns ticket

'I tried a public donation drive to support my campaign for progressive politics without much success so far. I also tried to cut down the projected campaign spending to the minimum'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances