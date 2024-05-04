CBI may issue 'Blue Corner Notice' against Prajwal: SIT

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday was informed by officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna that there is a possibility of the CBI issuing a "Blue Corner Notice", against the Hasssan MP.





Siddaramaiah held an "important meeting" with SIT officials, during which he instructed that immediate action be taken to arrest Prajwal Revanna.





"We will proceed for arrest with appropriate measures. There is a possibility of CBI issuing a Blue Corner Notice, which will speed up the investigation," the officials told the CM, according to a release from his office.





"They (SIT officials) have assured that they will arrest and get the accused back, as soon as they get the information from the airports," it said.





A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.





The SIT is said to have sent a request to the CBI, the nodal body for Interpol matters in India, seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna, official sources said.





"Once CBI issues this notice, SIT hopes to get information about the whereabouts of Prajwal Revanna," they said.





The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former PM H D Deve Gowda, was the BJP-JDS alliance's candidate from Hassan, which went to the polls on April 26.





Explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days, following which the state government constituted the SIT to probe the scandal. -- PTI