Canadian politician alleges India hand in Nijjar killing
May 04, 2024  09:19
Hardeep Singh Nijjar/File image
Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh has again alleged an Indian government hand in the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar despite police personnel not giving any evidence of any link to India's involvement in the killing of Nijjar.  

Jagmeet Singh's NDP has supported the Liberal minority government led by Justin Trudeau in exchange for support on some key bills.  

After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accused in the killing of Hardep Nijjar, Jagmeet Singh claimed that there was an Indian hand in the same.  

In a post on X, Jagmeet Singh wrote, "The Indian government hired assassins to murder a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil - at a place of worship. Today 3 arrests were made. Let me be clear - any Indian agent or state actor that ordered, planned or carried out this murder must be exposed and met with the full force of Canadian law. For Canada, democracy and free speech - there must be Justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar."  

Last year Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had also alleged an Indian hand in the killing, a claim that was vehemently denied by India which called it 'absurd and motivated'.  -- ANI
