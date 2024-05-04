Amit Shah fake video: Cong leader in 3-day police custody





After the IFSO unit of the Delhi police arrested him late on Friday night, he was produced before the judge who sent him to three-day custody.





In the doctored video, the Union home minister is purportedly heard saying that the BJP stands against the reservations in the country.





However, during his address at a public meeting in Congress-ruled Telangana, Shah said, "If the BJP forms the government here, we will withdraw the unconstitutional reservations to Muslims. We will ensure that the SCs, STs and OBCs get quotas as guaranteed under the Constitution." -- ANI

Congress leader Arun Reddy, who handles the 'Spirit of Congress' X account and is the national coordinator for social media of the party, has been sent to three-day police custody in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video case.