RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air India reduces cabin baggage allowance to 15 kg for lowest fare segment
May 04, 2024  18:51
image
Loss-making Air India has reduced the free cabin baggage allowance to 15 kilogram from 20 kilogram for the lowest economy fare segment on domestic flights.
 
The changes have been made in the menu-based pricing model fare families that were introduced by the Tata Group-owned Air India last August, with the airline saying that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer ideal.

There are three fare families -- Comfort, Comfort Plus and Flex -- that offer different levels of benefits and fare restrictions at various price points, an airline spokesperson said on Saturday.

With effect from May 2, the free cabin baggage allowance for the 'Comfort' and 'Comfort Plus' categories has been reduced to 15 kg from 20 kg and 25 kg, respectively.

Prior to the introduction of the fare families concept, passengers on Air India's domestic flights were allowed to carry 25 kilograms of cabin baggage free of any additional charge.

"On domestic routes in Economy Class, both 'Comfort' and 'Comfort Plus' fare families now provide 15 kg baggage allowance, while 'Flex' provides 25 kg allowance.

"The Business Class baggage allowance on domestic routes ranges from 25 kg to 35 kg. The free baggage allowance on international flights varies from market to market," the spokesperson said.

In other domestic airlines also, passengers are allowed to carry 15 kg of cabin baggage without additional charge. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No funding from Cong, Puri LS candidate returns ticket
No funding from Cong, Puri LS candidate returns ticket

'I tried a public donation drive to support my campaign for progressive politics without much success so far. I also tried to cut down the projected campaign spending to the minimum'

'Shahanshaah' vs 'shehzada': Priyanka, Modi trade barbs over Rahul
'Shahanshaah' vs 'shehzada': Priyanka, Modi trade barbs over Rahul

The Congress leader also said that the BJP wants to change the Constitution, and reduce and weaken the rights given to the people through the statute book.

That's why we have CAA: Jaishankar on Biden's 'xenophobia' remark
That's why we have CAA: Jaishankar on Biden's 'xenophobia' remark

Rejecting the criticism of the CAA, Jaishankar said, "There are people who publicly said on record that because of CAA, a million Muslims will lose their citizenship in this country."

IPL: How Jaiswal got back into the groove
IPL: How Jaiswal got back into the groove

Asked about Royals' preparation, Jaiswal replied: "It's going great right now, and I hope we can continue with the momentum prepare well and keep focusing on the process for upcoming matches."

'Now China Is Afraid'
'Now China Is Afraid'

'Ladakh will be dealt with in Modi's third term.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances