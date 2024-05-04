RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After 2 phases, Modi is unable to sleep: Cong
May 04, 2024  18:35
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday claimed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were giving sleepless nights to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Khera said this was because the Union government had nothing worthwhile to show after being in power for 10 years.

"After two phases we can say these elections have taken away Modi's sleep. After two rounds, he is unable to sleep. Earlier, he used to be awake for 18 hours, now he is awake for 23 hours. After the third phase, he will stay awake all 24 hours," Khera said in a swipe at the PM's famed workaholism.

"The reason is clear. The Union government has not come out with its performance report card of 10 years. They won't bring it before the country because the government has not done any worthwhile work," Khera claimed.

On the low turnout in the first two phases, Khera claimed it was the BJP voter who was keeping away "either due to deep frustration or because of a feeling that BJP will surely get 400 seats".

"Our voters, the people who want change, are stepping out to exercise their franchise." he said.

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of not answering questions about the nation, not addressing press conferences, diverting people's attention by raking up controversies and instead taunting the opposition, Khera said "this disease brought in by the BJP will cost the country dear". -- PTI
